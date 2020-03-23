|
John Emerson
John Emerson, 92, of Abilene, Texas passed away at his home on March 15, 2020. Funeral service was on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with graveside service at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
John was born on November 15, 1927 in Novelty, Missouri to Pearl Harvey and Sarah Julia (Perry) Emerson. After high school, John served the U.S. Army in Ft. Leavenworth. In 1951, he graduated from the University of Missouri (Columbia) with a B.S. in agriculture. In 1953, he married Dorothy Helen Frazer in Milan, Missouri.
Dorothy and John resided in Chillicothe, Missouri for almost forty years where he served as an elder at the Church of Christ and worked in agricultural sales in Northwest Missouri for Olin and Golden Harvest. During this time, John was an Olin sales training manager for four years in Little Rock, Arkansas. Later, he owned and operated businesses in insurance and real estate. In 1991, John and Dorothy moved to Abilene to be near family. There, he worked as an administrative assistant for Disability Resources. He became an avid toy tractor collector and even acquired a John Deere 630 tractor that he used to voluntarily maintain Disability Resources' grounds and drive in local parades. Three different times, he indulged his love of flight by sharing ownership in a Piper J-3 Cub.
John was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Eva Ruth Boice and Mabel Bernice Emerson, and three brothers, James Harvey Emerson, William Richard Emerson and Kenneth Dale Emerson. Survivors are his wife of 66 years, Dorothy (Frazer) Emerson; daughters, Sharon Lackey and husband Derran of Fort Worth, Shari Anderson and husband Jeff of Roswell, Georgia, and son Edward John Emerson and wife Jana of Abilene; sister Evelyn Burns of Saline, Michigan; grandchildren John Lackey and wife Kristina of Austin, Texas, Sarah Fink and husband Stephen of Aledo, Texas, Eric Emerson and wife Katie of Abilene, J'Lyn Emerson of Fort Worth, and Marcus Anderson and Michael Anderson of Roswell, Georgia; great-grandchildren Carter, Mavi and Kenzi Lackey; Harper, Henry and Foster Fink; and Parker and Avery Emerson.
The family wishes to extend thanks to Hendrick Hospice and Becky McReynolds for their compassionate care and support. Memorials may be sent to Disability Resources, 3602 N Clack St, Abilene, TX 79601.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 23, 2020