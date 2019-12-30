|
|
John "Johnnie" Leroy Mammen
John "Johnnie" Leroy Mammen being surrounded by family, left his earthly home on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Johnnie was born in Chillicothe, Missouri, to John and Nevis (Hall) Mammen on November 19, 1939. He was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. On February 23, 1963, he married Bernita Elaine Pyrtle. They became the parents of two sons Brent Mammen (Michelle) of Lee's Summit and Brandon Mammen (Jerilyn) of Lawson, Missouri. They have five grandchildren, Luke (Lenexa, KS), Blake (Lawson, MO), Brock (Lee's Summit, MO), Derek Mammen (Chicago, IL) and Bailey McNeff (Branson, MO).
Johnnie is survived by his two sons and their families, sister Judy Pyrtle (Bob) of Chillicothe, brothers Jack Mammen (Charlotte) of Chillicothe, Bob "Bobby" Mammen of Chillicothe, sister-in-law Sandy Mammen of Chillicothe, sister-in-law Lena Whitacre (Wilber) of St. Joseph, sister-in-law Sheila Cooper (Jerry) of Chillicothe, sister-in-law Shirley Pyrtle of Chula and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his loving wife, Bernita Mammen, mother and father, John and Nevis Mammen, sister, Carol Lollar and brother, Jerry Mammen.
Johnnie graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1957. In August 1962, Johnnie joined the Army National Guard and served for six years. Johnnie was employed by Cooke Sales and Service for 42 years and retired as Service Manager in 2005. He and his wife also farmed and raised livestock. Other activities he enjoyed through the years were hunting, croquet, bowling, golfing, Cardinals baseball, and spending time with the grandkids.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Chillicothe Christian Builders, formerly Habitat for Humanity, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 30, 2019