John David Mackey
John David Mackey, age 89, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, a former resident of Sulphur, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
John was born the son of James Frank and Mildred Ruth (Bloomer) Mackey on November 8, 1929, in Sayre, Oklahoma. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Aneata Mae Houghland. To this union, one daughter, Nelda Jean was born. John was then united in marriage to Oma Lee Reeves on March 26, 1958, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She preceded him in death on December 23, 2016. He was a self-employed nursing home owner and administrator. John was a member of the First Baptist Church, Sulphur, Oklahoma. He was also a member of The Gideons International.
Survivors include one son, Ronald David Mackey and wife Pam of Arcadia, Missouri; two daughters, Nelda Jean Moore and husband Johnny of Bristow, Oklahoma, and Laurie Ann Decker and husband David of Gillett, Wisconsin; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; one brother, Richard Sterling Mackey of Norman, Oklahoma; and three sisters, Carol Poff of Morristown, Arizona, Audrey Jo Mikles of Cross Lake, Minnesota, and Frieda Kay Stanley of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert Daniel, Frank, Jr., and Billy Harry Mackey; and three sisters, Mildred Laura Stoddard, Murnie Marie Butler, and Ella Louise Segress.
A memorial service will be held at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at The Baptist Home Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to The North Missouri Baptist Home and/or The Gideons International and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 25, 2019