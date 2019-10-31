|
Dr. John "Jack" R. Neal
Dr. John "Jack" R. Neal, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Jack was born the son of John Ralph and Mabel (Hamilton) Neal on June 22, 1922, in Linneus, Missouri. He was a 1940 graduate of Linneus High School. After graduation, he attended Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, Missouri, graduating in 1944. Jack then attended Washington University School of Dentistry in St. Louis, Missouri, graduating in 1946. It was there that he met the love of his life, Carol Kathryn Krouse, who was studying at the Washington University School of Nursing at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis. They united in marriage on August 31, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas, where Dr. Neal was in military training for the WWII Army Dental Corp at Fort Sam Houston. Dr. Neal was assigned to the 250th Station Hospital in Regensburg, Germany. Carol joined him there and they spent 2 years in the Occupation Forces. After their assignment was over, they returned to civilian life and relocated to Chillicothe, where they have lived to the present. He owned and operated Neal Family Dentistry from 1948 until his retirement in 1994. Jack was a member of the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, where he was an adult Sunday School teacher for over 50 years, was active in the Chancel Choir, and was involved in the Boy Scouts. He was also a member of the Chillicothe Kiwanis, the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post #25, and was a founder and longtime curator of the Grand River Historical Society. Jack was a fellow of the International School of Dentistry, and served as an officer for the Missouri State Dental Association. He was honored with the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award.
Survivors include one son, Drs. David and Jane Neal of Chillicothe, Missouri; two daughters, Cheryl Volckmann and husband John of Woodside, California, and Lori Duncan and husband Randy of Overland Park, Kansas; one daughter-in-law, Jan Neal of Phoenix, Arizona; ten grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; son, John Gregory Neal; and one sister, Helen McGregor.
Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 31, 2019