Joseph "Joe" Charles Faubion
Joseph "Joe" Charles Faubion, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Saint Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.
Joseph was born on August 15, 1929, to Virgil Lee and Ethel LaVeta (Wilson) Faubion and spent all of his life in Chillicothe. He attended Chillicothe Public Schools. On October 5, 1947, he married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Leona Geraldine "Jeri" Weaver. They cherished over 70 years of marriage before she died on July 14, 2018. They had been members of the Bethel Assembly (currently Turning Point) Church.
Joe worked at various jobs including the Power and Light Plant, John Graves, and Carpentry before he and Jeri opened Faubion Fina Station in 1970. It was truly a mom and pop station and they enjoyed many loyal customers for over 25 years. After retiring from the station, Joe worked as a janitor for the Chillicothe Public Schools for a few years until retiring for good to take care of mother, who had become ill.
They enjoyed camping and traveling to various State Parks, taking country drives and having family gatherings. Dad loved country and gospel music and was a self-taught guitarist. In his early years, he played in small bands in various "honky tonks". In 1999, he formed the "Rusty Strings" country gospel band. They performed for nursing homes and country fairs for nine years.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Pat Maiorano (Larry) of Overland Park, Kansas; brother Tom Faubion (Evelyn) of Warrensburg; sister Virgie Markee (John) of Minooka, Illinois; granddaughter Gina Maiorano (Gus) McIntyre, grandson Kyle Grisham; great grandchildren Ava and Kaden Grisham, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by daughter Christine Dupy, grandson Dan Grisham, sisters Naomi BeVelle, Dixie Powell and LaVeta Konen and Judy Faubion; brothers Jewell (twin) Jim, Jerry, Frank, and Paul Faubion.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the s Project and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 22, 2020