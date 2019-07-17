|
Joseph "Joe" F. McNally
Joseph F. "Joe" McNally, 83, Harrisonville, Mo, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Meadow View of Harrisonville.
Joe was born August 24, 1935 in Chillicothe,Mo, a son of John and tennis (McIntyre) McNally. He was a 1953 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Joe served one tour in Germany during his time in the Army. He married Joan Harper White on March 8, 1963. Joe was a landscaper and a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, two infant sisters, two brothers, Louis and Bob McNally, two sisters, Tessie Howe and Peggy Bates, and his wife, Joan on November 2, 2005. he is survived by step-son, James "Bo" White, Cleveland, Mo; two step-daughters, Mary Burkhart (Bill), Windsor, Mo and Jamelene Sanders, Springfield, Mo; two brothers, Jim McNally (Sue), Kansas City, Mo and Bill McNally (Sharon), Chillicothe,Mo; one sister, Shirley Seifert, Wheeling, Mo; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 17, 2019