Joyce Jeanette Anderson
Joyce Jeanette Anderson, age 80, a resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away peacefully at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 8, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 12 noon until 6:00 pm. Burial will be held at Lick Fork Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Austin Anderson Safe Haven and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 6, 2019