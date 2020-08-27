1/
Juanita Mae Jones
Juanita M. Jones

Juanita M. Jones, age 83, a resident of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Wilshire at Lakewood Care Center, Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Juanita was born the daughter of Merle and Mary Jones, in Chillicothe, Missouri, on November 15, 1936. Juanita graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1955. She attended the University of Missouri and graduated from the University of Central Missouri in 1964. Juanita was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Chillicothe, Missouri, and volunteered time for the Lee's Summit Christian Church.

Juanita dearly loved her niece and nephews and cherished spending time with family. She enjoyed caring for her flowers and had a passion for sewing, knitting and ceramics.

Juanita is survived by her brother, Ray (Karol) Jones, of Columbia, Missouri; sister, Janet Dunning, of Lee's Summit, Missouri; nephews Mike (fiancée Mary) Dunning and Mark (Alison) Dunning; and niece Andrea (Aaron) Hoeft. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Mary Jones; brother-in-law, Robert (Janet) Dunning; and nephew, Matthew Dunning.

Family graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lee's Summit Christian Church and/or Wilshire at Lakewood Care Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
