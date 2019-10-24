|
|
Judith Baker Green, age 85, of Tampa, Florida, passed away, Monday, September 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Meadville with Pastor Keith Sisney officiating. Burial will be in Meadville Cemetery following the service. Services are under the direction of Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.
Memorials to the Meadville First Baptist Church may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Judith, daughter of Lorenza D. and Mayme J. (Seals) Baker, was born April 23, 1934, in Meadville.
Judith was a homemaker and nanny to her grandchildren.
She was of the catholic faith.
Survivors include six children, Duane Green of Greenback, Tennessee, Cathy Bauer and husband, Robert of DeKalb, Missouri, Patrick Green of Anaheim, California, Karen Weinberg and husband, William of Tampa, Florida, Kevin Green and wife, Dawn of Middleburg, Florida and Timothy Green of Tampa, Florida; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Faye Baker of Tehachapi, California.
Her parents and all her siblings preceded her in death.
