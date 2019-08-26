|
Judith "Judy" Colleen Murdock, age 73, of Meadville, died Friday, August 23, 2019, at Life Care Center in Brookfield. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Rex Leppin officiating. Burial will be in Meadville Cemetery in Meadville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to Meadville Cemetery may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628. Judith Colleen, daughter of Vern and Lorene (Leeper) Brouhard, was born July 2, 1946, in Livingston County, Missouri. On June 8, 1968, she married Billy "Joe" Murdock in Nowata, Oklahoma. Judy lived most of her life in the Wheeling and Meadville area. After her children were grown, Judy worked as a department manager at Wal-Mart in Brookfield, retiring after 23 years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, gardening, camping, and most of all spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband Joe of the home; son, Marvin Burdette Murdock and wife, Yvonne of West Branch, Michigan; daughter, Jodi Ann Meek and husband, Scott of Meadville; six granddaughters, Ashley Shiflett and husband, Anthony and Colby Baker and husband, Cody all of Meadville, Chassidy Henderson and husband, Bruce and Tiffany Rogers and husband, Andrew all of West Branch, Michigan, Jayme Knudsen of Hamilton and Jessica Murdock of Braymer; two grandsons, Andrew Meek and wife, Scotta of Linneus and Jonathan Murdock and wife, Kristin of West Branch, Michigan; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Donnie Brouhard of Lee's Summit; three sisters, Elisabeth VanDusen of Kirksville, Geneva Shoultz and husband, Lowell of Avalon and Lori Dupree of Gravois Mills; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Her parents; and three brothers, Gary Brouhard, Gerald Brouhard and Lee Brouhard preceded her in death.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 26, 2019