1/
Judy Shoop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Lee (McBee) Shoop

Judy Lee (McBee) Shoop, age 75, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Judy was born the daughter of Arthur and Dora (Fitzwater) McBee on June 18, 1945, in Braymer, Missouri. She was the second born child of 8 children. Judy was a 1963 graduate of Braymer High School. She was united in marriage to William H. "Bill" Shoop on June 1, 1963, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2014. She worked as a photo and vision tester for the State of Missouri for 28 years. Judy was a member of the Braymer Christian Church. She was also a member of the Missouri Bowler's Association. Judy was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She genuinely loved her entire family. It was evident to all who knew Judy, that her family meant the world to her.

Survivors include five sons, Terry Shoop (Tammy) of Pembroke, Georgia, Tommy Shoop (Lois) of Novinger, Missouri, Timmy Shoop (Beth) of Rothville, Missouri, Tony Shoop (Angie) of Jefferson City, Missouri, and William "Billy" Shoop (Brianna) of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Jody (Shoop) Weir (Steve) of Chillicothe, Missouri; one stepson, Donald Shoop (Joanna) of Green Ridge, Missouri; two stepdaughters, Fern (Thomas) Albertson (Jerry) of Meadville, Missouri, and Julia (Thomas) Sensenich (Greg) of Chillicothe, Missouri; thirty-four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by four brothers, Carl McBee (Marsha) of Gallatin, Missouri, Kenny McBee of Braymer, Missouri, Edward McBee of Braymer, Missouri, and Dennis McBee (Sonja) of Mooresville, Missouri; one sister, Janice Venneman of Chillicothe, Missouri; and one sister-in-law, Vicki McBee of Columbia, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William "Bill" Shoop; one grandson, Blake Briner; one brother, James McBee; one sister, Elizabeth Leabo; two sisters-in-law, Karen McBee and Patricia McBee; and one brother-in-law, James Venneman.

Funeral services will be held at the Braymer Christian Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call or stop by at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Shriners Hospital for Children and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindley Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved