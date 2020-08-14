Judy Shoop

Judy Lee (McBee) Shoop
Judy Lee (McBee) Shoop, age 75, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Judy was born the daughter of Arthur and Dora (Fitzwater) McBee on June 18, 1945, in Braymer, Missouri. She was the second born child of 8 children. Judy was a 1963 graduate of Braymer High School. She was united in marriage to William H. "Bill" Shoop on June 1, 1963, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2014. She worked as a photo and vision tester for the State of Missouri for 28 years. Judy was a member of the Braymer Christian Church. She was also a member of the Missouri Bowler's Association. Judy was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She genuinely loved her entire family. It was evident to all who knew Judy, that her family meant the world to her.
Survivors include five sons, Terry Shoop (Tammy) of Pembroke, Georgia, Tommy Shoop (Lois) of Novinger, Missouri, Timmy Shoop (Beth) of Rothville, Missouri, Tony Shoop (Angie) of Jefferson City, Missouri, and William "Billy" Shoop (Brianna) of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Jody (Shoop) Weir (Steve) of Chillicothe, Missouri; one stepson, Donald Shoop (Joanna) of Green Ridge, Missouri; two stepdaughters, Fern (Thomas) Albertson (Jerry) of Meadville, Missouri, and Julia (Thomas) Sensenich (Greg) of Chillicothe, Missouri; thirty-four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by four brothers, Carl McBee (Marsha) of Gallatin, Missouri, Kenny McBee of Braymer, Missouri, Edward McBee of Braymer, Missouri, and Dennis McBee (Sonja) of Mooresville, Missouri; one sister, Janice Venneman of Chillicothe, Missouri; and one sister-in-law, Vicki McBee of Columbia, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William "Bill" Shoop; one grandson, Blake Briner; one brother, James McBee; one sister, Elizabeth Leabo; two sisters-in-law, Karen McBee and Patricia McBee; and one brother-in-law, James Venneman.
Funeral services will be held at the Braymer Christian Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call or stop by at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and/or Shriners Hospital for Children
and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.