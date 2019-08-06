|
|
|
Justin Alan Boyles
Justin Alan Boyles, age 31, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jaxon and Journi Boyles Education Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 6, 2019