Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Boyles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Boyles

Send Flowers
Justin Boyles Obituary
Justin Alan Boyles

Justin Alan Boyles, age 31, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jaxon and Journi Boyles Education Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.