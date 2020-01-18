|
Karen Dawn McLin
Karen Dawn McLin, age 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center.
Karen was born the daughter of Clayton "Bill" and Margaret (Lamm) Bell on June 11, 1945, in Milford, Iowa. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1963. She was united in marriage to Jerry McLin on December 31, 1964, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as a service associate at Walmart, and sewed gloves for the Lambert Glove Co. She loved reading, cooking, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren. Karen was an avid fan of Southwest Livingston Athletics.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry; one son, Mike McLin and wife Jennifer of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter Anne Anderson and husband Mark of Dawn, Missouri; three grandchildren, Marley Anderson, Mack Anderson, and Morgan Anderson; two brothers, Carol Bell and wife Elaine of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Jack Bell and wife Connie of Burlington, Iowa; and three sisters, Sandi Walker and husband David of Chillicothe, Missouri, Wanda Robinson and husband Larry of Trenton, Missouri, and Marvel Bell of Worthington, Minnesota; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Tye Anderson, and one sister, Barbara Hamilton.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at The Welsh Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southwest Livingston Athletics and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online contributions may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 18, 2020