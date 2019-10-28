|
|
|
Karen I. Ireland
Karen I. Ireland, age 67, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Plainview Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 28, 2019