Karen Youngert Wentworth – Born July 15th 1940, Passed August 13th 2019.
Karen was born in San Diego, CA to Harry and Marjorie McMillen. The family moved to Casper, WY where she graduated high school in 1958 and married the father of her children in 1959. Karen and her family spent many years in Phoenix, AZ before she moved to Houston, TX where she became the CFO of a temporary staffing company. She retired at the young age of 39 and relocated to the family farm south of Meadville, MO where she had spent many wonderful summers as a child.
While in Missouri she took it upon herself to earn her Private Pilots license at the Chillicothe airport. She loved to fly, but also loved her crafts, playing the piano, traveling, gardening and entertaining friends and family members.
Karen eventually moved back to Phoenix to be closer to her children and passed away peacefully with her family close by.
Karen is predeceased by her parents, sister Beverly Pilant and husbands Don Stout Sr and Joe Wentworth.
She is survived by her brother Jim McMillen, sister Jo Johnston, her children Pam Pearson and Don Stout, her four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am October 5th 2019 at the Meadville cemetery.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 26, 2019