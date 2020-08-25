Kathie Rhoades

Kathie Elaine (Oertwig) Rhoades
Kathie Elaine (Oertwig) Rhoades, age 66, a resident of Independence, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
Kathie was born the daughter of Gilbert and Ruth Ann (Gooch) Oertwig on November 20, 1953, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She attended Chula elementary school and then attended Chillicothe High School. She was united in marriage to Kent Rhoades on May 23, 1996. He survives of the home. Kathie worked as a housekeeper for Truman State University for many years. She also worked at Hy-Vee Food Store for several years. Kathie was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed crafts, making cakes, making wine, and she loved Willie Nelson music.
Survivors include her husband, Kent Rhoades of the home; two grandchildren, Tyler Heimer of Kirksville, Missouri, and Rachel Heimer of Kirksville, Missouri; one great grandchild, Dylan Heimer of Kirksville, Missouri; two brothers, Dean Oertwig and wife Mary Lou of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Lowell Oertwig of Kansas City, Missouri; three sisters, Rosalynn Ann Arrington and husband Ray of Kansas City, Missouri, Maria Moffatt Harding and husband Denny of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Jo Ballard and husband Rick of Smithville, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kara Heimer; and one infant grandson.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, one hour prior to the service at 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.