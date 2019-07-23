|
|
Kathleen Ann Shepherd
Kathleen Ann Shepherd, 69, of Camden, Mo. formerly from Chillicothe, Mo, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her daughter's home.
Kathleen was born on June 25, 1950, in Newton, Ia, the daughter of Leonard and Lillian (Rodgers) Smith. She was united in marriage to Joe Shepherd of Chillicothe, Mo., on September 15, 2008; he survives of the home.
Additional survivors include; one son, Scott Cooper of Hamilton, Mo; one daughter, Lori Lynn (Brian) Parks of Camden, Mo; five grandchildren; Shanalle Hufford, Daniel Hufford, Jeremy Cooper, Lissa Long, and Addison Long; three great-grandchildren; Aiden Hufford, Serenity Hufford, and Brooklyn Hufford; one brother, Ron (Sandy) James of Grants Pass, Or; and two half-brothers, Kevin Smith and Leonard Smith, Jr., both of Mi.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kathleen was reared and educated in the area of her birth. She worked in healthcare as a nurse. Kathleen lived for many years in Chillicothe, Mo, where she was an active member of the Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed writing and was a published author. Kathleen also enjoyed her family and grandchildren, photography, and attending her church.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Palo Alto Cemetery in Newton, Ia, with a Celebration of Life to follow inurnment. Time of graveside and location of Celebration of Life to be announced, on Thurman Funeral Home website, when confirmed. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, Mo, is in charge of arrangements. Please share your memories of Kathleen by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 23, 2019