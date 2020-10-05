Kathleen Nedra Albertson
Kathleen Nedra Albertson, age 90, a resident of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Life Care Center of Brookfield, Brookfield, Missouri.
Private family graveside services will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery, Purdin, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the House of Prayer and/or the Mount Olive Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.