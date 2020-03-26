|
Kathryn Sue Rennells
Kathryn Sue Rennells, age 69, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 19th, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kathy was born the daughter of Leo and Dorothy (Davis) Rennells on September 5th, 1950, in Kirksville, Missouri. She was a 1968 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Kathy attended Northeast State College (Truman State) for two years following high school. Many will remember Kathy from either her 17 years with Community Bank (Bank Midwest) or 26 years with Walmart, both in Chillicothe, Missouri. Around Chillicothe through most of her life she was either known as "Kathy from the bank at Park Center" or "Kathy from Walmart". She enjoyed collecting music boxes in her younger life and Coca Cola merchandise in her older life. Her father Leo was a machinist and engine builder, her younger brother Rich a racer, and she also had a family passion for watching NASCAR. Many of her summer nights during the 70's and early 80's were spent at an area racetrack. While with Walmart, she was the leader of their team and worked with the , organizing and leading many regional activities. Kathy was also into family history and genealogy, contributing information to many local groups and clubs.With her mother, she took numerous trips across the country tracking down graves and information on ancestors and family members.
Surviving family members include: her son Matthew (Kristin) Rennells of Lawrence, Kansas; her brother Garold (Donna) Rennells of Orlando, Florida; sister-in-law Nancy Johnston of Chillicothe and son Dustin Rennells of Boston, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Cindy Rennells of Unionville, Missouri and children Shane Wertz and family of Texas, Renee Hopp and family of Minnesota, Nathan Wertz and family of Iowa, Kim Knapp and family of Florida; her uncle Kenneth (Mary) Rennells of Unionville, Missouri; and 16 first cousins and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Francis Rennells and Dorothy Dean (Davis) Rennells of Unionville, Kirksville, and Chillicothe, Missouri; brother Richard Wade Rennells of Independence and Unionville, Missouri; paternal grandparents Loren and Isa (Hill) Rennells of Unionville; maternal grandparents Chester and Eva (Jones) Davis of Unionville; and numerous paternal aunts and uncles.
A family burial will be held Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 1pm at the Thompson Cemetery in Unionville, Missouri. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Chillicothe once we are allowed to gather. During these uncertain times, please no flowers, donations, or memorials. Information regarding donations or a memorial fund will be made available in the announcement of the celebration of life.
Arrangements are being handled by the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 26, 2020