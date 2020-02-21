|
Keith Byron Patek
Keith Byron Patek, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Indian Hills - A Stonebridge Community, in Chillicothe.
Keith was born the son of Byron H. and Eunice Joann (Dutton) Patek on January 2, 1952, in Chelsea, Massachusetts. He was a member of the Moila Shriners since 1983, and a member of the Chillicothe Friendship Masonic Lodge #89 AF & AM.
Survivors include one son, Jewell Patek and wife Heather of Russellville, Missouri; two grandchildren, Mazie and Emmie Patek; and one brother, Harry Patek of Cameron, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Masonic Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. Graveside services will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 21, 2020