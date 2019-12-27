|
|
Kenneth Corzette
Kenneth Corzette, age 78, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Liberty Hospital.
Kenneth was born the son of Abie and Bertha (Moore) Corzette on April 21, 1941, in Wheeling, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Golda Cannon on August 20, 1961, in Wheeling, Missouri. She survives of the home. Kenneth worked as a farmer all his life, and was a member of the Livingston County Young Farmers of America. He never saw an auction he didn't like. Kenneth served on the board of the House of Prayer for many years, and volunteered with Youth for Christ in the 80s transporting youth from Chillicothe and Wheeling to Kansas City.
Survivors include his wife Golda; three sons, Kenny Corzette and wife Marsha of Peoria, Illinois, Ron Corzette of Bogard, Missouri, and Matthew Corzette of Hale, Missouri; two daughters, Lorie McKiddy and husband Tim of Kingsville, Missouri, and Kimberly Thomas and husband Mark of Chillicothe, Illinois; twelve grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, Edwin Corzette and wife Ramah; two sisters, Barbara McKinley of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Karen Hamilton and husband Larry of Wheeling, Missouri; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert, Virgil, and William "Bill" Corzette.
Funeral Services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 27, 2019