Kenneth "Kenny" Earl Rogers
Kenneth "Kenny" Earl Rogers, age 95, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, a former resident of Cowgill, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Cowgill Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.