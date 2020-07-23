1/
Kenneth Earl "Kenny" Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Kenny" Earl Rogers

Kenneth "Kenny" Earl Rogers, age 95, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, a former resident of Cowgill, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Cowgill Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved