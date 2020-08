Kevin Alton Kerr



Kevin Alton Kerr was born April 20th, 1960 to Richard and Janice Walker Kerr of Chillicothe, MO. Kevin passed on July 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan Kerr, his Mother Janice Geist, Step Father Leroy Geist, his three children, Brock, Brianna and Branigan, his siblings Karina, Kathi, Kenneth, Kimberli, and nine grandchildren.



Funeral services were live streamed on August 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.



