Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Wheeling Cemetery
Wheeling, MO
View Map
Kevin Timmons


1966 - 2019
Kevin Timmons Obituary
Kevin L. Timmons

Kevin L. Timmons, age 53, a resident of Trinity, Florida, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at the Medical Center of Trinity, Trinity, Florida.

Kevin was born the son of Elbert Allan and Janese (Kilburn) Timmons on July 8, 1966, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1984 graduate of Tina-Avalon High School. He then attended Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri, graduating with a bachelor's degree in computer sciences. Kevin was united in marriage to Connie Robson on December 30, 2000, in St. Augustine, Florida. She survives of the home. He worked as a software engineer for the Nielson Company for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Timmons, of the home; two daughters, Kiersten Timmons of Trinity, Florida, and Samantha Timmons of Trinity, Florida; mother, Janese Timmons of Meadville, Missouri; and one sister, Anita Reger and husband Jeff of Chillicothe, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Allan Timmons.

Graveside services will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri, on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeling Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 6, 2019
