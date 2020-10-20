Kim Bailey, age 73, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Life Care Center of Brookfield, Missouri.
Kim was born the son of Joseph and Winifred (McCumsey) Bailey on May 1, 1947, in Greenwich, Connecticut. He was a 1965 graduate of Greenwich High School. He then earned his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Missouri Valley College. Kim then earned his Master degree in Divinity from Lancaster Theological Seminary. He was united in marriage to Victoria "Vicki" Newton on August 23, 1969, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. She survives of the home. Kim participated in Boy Scouts and Sea Scouts. He worked in commercial lending for many years. He was also an active member in many banking organizations. Kim enjoyed folk music and playing the banjo.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Bailey of the home; one son, Sean Bailey and wife Melissa of Fair Haven, New Jersey; one daughter, Melissa Bailey of Chillicothe, Missouri; one granddaughter, Charlotte "Cricket" Bailey; and one sister, Kathy Barbera and husband William of Bronxville, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Kristen Bailey.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Blue Mound Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and/or Blue Mound Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.