Kimberlie Dawn Williams
Kimberlie Dawn Williams, age 47, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kimberlie Williams Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
