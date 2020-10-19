Kimberly Mullen

Kimberly Kay Mullen
Kimberly Kay Mullen age 59, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at University of Kansas Medical center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Kimberly was born the daughter of Bill Lewis and Cathie Muller on July 30, 1961 in Cameron, Missouri. She was a 1979 graduate of Omaha North High School Omaha, Nebraska. Kimberly was united in marriage to Randy Mullen on June 30, 1988 in Bedford, Iowa.
Kimberly owned and operated Kim's Daycare in Chillicothe for several years, and was an Independent Distributor of Young Living Essential Oils. She was a member of Turning Point Church Chillicothe, Missouri and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include: her husband Randy Mullen of the home; her mother Cathie Sherrow and husband Bob of Chula, Missouri; one son, Jeremy Mullen and wife Viviane of Huntsville, Alabama; two daughters, Danielle Robinson and husband Matthew of Hamilton, Missouri and Chelsea Acosta and husband Zachary of Pueblo, Colorado. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; two brothers, Chris Lewis and wife Kelli of Ozark, Missouri, and Kevin Good and wife Kerri of Kansas City, Missouri and one sister, Carey Shanahan and husband Bob of Wahoo, Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her father Bill Lewis, step-father, Larry Good and daughter, Katie Lynn Lewis.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Turning Point Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday, October 23, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Turning Point Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601 online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.