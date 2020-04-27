|
Kurt Surber
Graveside services for Kurt Surber, who went to be with his Beloved Savior on April 22, 2020, was held on Monday, April 27, at Botts Cemetery, Meadville, MO at 3:00 p.m. Anyone comfortable with strict social distancing was welcome. Joining the family, by remaining in their cars was encouraged. Your kind presence was felt, even though they were unable to receive your handshakes and hugs at this time. there will also be a memorial service Saturday May 2nd at 2:00 p.m. to celebrate Kurt's life. this will be more of an outdoor social gathering for those of you who feel safe in joining us. the memorial service will be held at the Hugh Ambercrombie property at 12327 S. Hwy 39 Stockton Missouri 65785.
In lieu of flowers donations are being accepted at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kurt-surbers-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
Published in Chillicothe News on Apr. 27, 2020