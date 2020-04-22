Home

Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Chillicothe, MO
View Map
L. Wayne Sutton Obituary
Loren Wayne Sutton, age 80, a resident of Hale, Missouri passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Luke's Northland Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne Sutton Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Apr. 22, 2020
