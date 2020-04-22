|
Loren Wayne Sutton, age 80, a resident of Hale, Missouri passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Luke's Northland Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne Sutton Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Apr. 22, 2020