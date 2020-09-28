Larry Elbert Arthaud
Larry Elbert Arthaud, age 77, a resident of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, Septemeber 23, 2020, at his residence.
Larry was born the son of Clarence and Luzenia (Clawson) Arthaud on May 20, 1943, in Wheeling, Missouri. He graduated from Wheeling High School in Wheeling, Missouri in 1961. Larry then attended the University of Missouri-Columbia for a year before transfering to the University of Missouri – Kansas City, where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Pharmacy in 1966. He next enrolled in the Masters of Pharmacology/Forensic Toxicology program at North Dakota State University, graduating in 1968. Larry served as an officer in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971. He married Twilia Sue Haught on May 10, 1969, in San Francisco, California. She preceded him in death on October 30, 2018. In 1975 Larry earned his PhD in toxicology from the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. The family then moved across the country to Wilmington, Deleware, where Larry began working for ICI Americas, testing newly discovered drugs for toxicity. After two years he accepted a new position at Scher,ing Plough Pharmaceutical Company where he worked from 1977-1981. In 1981, he took on the challenge of building a toxicology and pathology department from scratch with Endo Laboratories in Long Island, New York; this later became DuPont Pharmaceuticals. After taking early retirement from DuPont Larry moved to San Antonio, Texas in 1994 to start a new toxicology laboratory for ILEX Oncology, which Subsequently merged with Genzyme. He retired in 2009. In his spare time Larry enjoyed playing golf and most recently spent many hours researching COVID-19.
Survivors include his mother, Luzenia Arthaud of Wheeling, Missouri; two daughters, Marne Arthaud-Day and husband Brian of Manhattan, Kansas, and Nicole Marsh and husband Kevin of Novi, Michigan; and three grandchildren Koen Arthaud-Day, Holden Arthaud-Day and Elizabeth Marsh. Larry is also survived by one brother, Darrell Arthaud and wife Kay of Galva, Kansas, Darrell's children, Eric Arthaud and Andrea Sharp, and several grand-neices and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence and wife Twilia.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Wheeling Cemetery in Wheeling, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wheeling Baptist Church and/or the American Lung Association
