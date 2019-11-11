Home

Larry Jones Obituary
Larry "Turk" Jack Jones

Larry "Turk" "Deacon" Jack Jones, age 75, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his residence.

Larry was born the son of Frank and Edna Claire (Karguth) Jones on June 18, 1944, in Jamesport, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Karen Jones on September 17, 1967, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. Larry and Karen made their home in Wheeling for the past 50 years. Jack worked for many years as a forklift operator at Midland Brick and Tile. He was currently working as a bus driver for the Chillicothe R-II School District. He and his wife raised German Shepherds and Italian Greyhounds. He and his wife also loved farming and helping his son-in-law and grandson.

He is survived by wife, Karen Jones of the home; one daughter, Jacquelin "Jackie" Mammen and husband Terry of Chillicothe, Missouri; two grandchildren, Quentin Mammen of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Miranda Mammen of Chillicothe, Missouri; one brother, Gary Jones and wife Karen of Chillicothe, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank I. Jones; sister-in-law, Norma Jones; and niece, Vanessa Rohrback.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P. O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 11, 2019
