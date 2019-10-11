Home

Bittiker Funeral Homes, LLC - Carrollton
1201 N. 65 Highway
Carrollton, MO 64633
(660) 542-2011
Larry Martin Obituary
Larry D Martin

Larry D Martin, age 76 of Tina, Missouri passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. , on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his farm. It is located at 26401 CR 140 Tina, Missouri.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m., Pence-Lovell-England Post #1773 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the United States Army will provide full Military Honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home, Carrollton, Mo.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 11, 2019
