|
|
|
Laurie Ryland (Gregg) Duchardt, Ryland to all who knew and loved her, was a resident of Clay County, Missouri for nearly forty years. Ryland died on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was sixty years old.
Services for Ryland will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Park Lawn Funeral Home at 1640 N 291 Highway, Liberty Missouri. A rosary for Ryland will be said at 2:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 3:00PM. Visitation with the family will take place after the rosary and after the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nature Conservancy or to the Audubon Society.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 12, 2020