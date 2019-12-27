|
Lee Decker Cole Raymond-Morgan
Lee Decker Cole Raymond-Morgan, 17, Kidder, MO, passed away on December 21, 2019, in Hamilton.
Decker was born on March 11, 2002, in Omaha, NE. He is a Senior at Penney High School, Hamilton, MO. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Far West Ward.
Decker was an Eagle Scout, president of the Student Council, Honor Student, member of the US Army Reserves, and had been accepted to many universities before choosing Mizzou with it ROTC program. He loved to sing in the choir and be part of any group. Decker was active in Football, Track, Academic Bowl, Drama Club, Game Club, and his church youth group.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Hamilton United Methodist Church from 10 am - 3 pm. Services will be at 3 pm at the church on January 4. Interment will be in Morgan Family Cemetery, at the corner of Lovely Ridge Road and JC Penney Dr., at sunset on January 4.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 27, 2019