Leman Marlay
Leman Curtis Marlay of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away at St. Luke's North Hospital on Friday, October 30th due to Covid complications at the age of 85.
Leman was born on June 1, 1935, in a family home near Milan, Missouri, son of Lee and Lorraine Lawrence Marlay who both preceded him in death.
Leman graduated from Milan High School in 1953. After high school, Leman worked at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, Missouri. He entered the army and spent 2 years in France.
On June 4, 1960 he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Jennings of Browning, Missouri. They shared over 60 years of marriage and she survives him. After marrying Ruth Ann, he was a supervisor of a factory in Brunswick, Missouri. Then Leman enrolled in the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1961. He graduated with a BS in Science in 1965. Both he and Ruth Ann moved to Chillicothe, Missouri, where he taught middle school Science for 27 years. After retirement, he volunteered with the "Mentor Project" at the middle school and with Meals on Wheels.
Leman was a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe for 50 years. He taught Sunday school for several decades and was the Sunday School Superintendent for many years, sang in the choir and helped at Grand Oaks Retreat in Chillicothe.
Leman was raised on a farm in rural Milan, Missouri. He belonged to the FFA and received the honor of Star Farmer Award while in high school. He was a Mason for 60 years. He enjoyed the outdoors by gardening and fishing. One of his greatest interests was rock collecting and rock jewelry making. He kept busy with researching his ancestors and documenting his findings. In addition, he was a 4-H leader for 10 years. In 2019, Leman and Ruth Ann were chosen as Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair Honored Fair Legion Members.
Leman is survived by one daughter Jan (Stewart) Shettle of Baltimore, Maryland; one son Jerry (Beth) Marlay of Columbia, Missouri; and daughter Jill (Dave) Allgood of Superior, Nebraska. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Harley, Daniel, and Aaron Allgood and David (fiancé Lorin) and Rachel Marlay, as well as one great-grandson, Jake Trissler. Also surviving is a sister, Verleta Callihan of Humphreys, Missouri; and five nephews, Jim and John Hoselton and Martin, Brian and Roger Callihan.
Leman was preceded in death by parent and grandparents: Albert and Elfie (Tharp) Marlay and Ralph and Bessie (Neely) Lawrence; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Paul) Hoselton and brother-in-law, William Callihan.
Funeral Services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Locust Valley Cemetery, Browning, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri, and/or Locust Valley Cemetery, Browning, Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.