Lena Ann (Childers) Slattery
Lena A. (Childers) Slattery, age 81, a resident of Jamesport, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Indian Hills- A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Lena was born the daughter of Paul and Minnie (Townsend) Childers on August 25, 1938, in Savannah, Missouri. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1957. She loved riding and showing Quarter horses with her family. She worked as a cosmetologist for 62 years in Chillicothe. Lena loved spending time with her animals and doing ceramics.
Survivors include three sons, Jim Slattery of Chillicothe, Missouri, Tim Slattery of Jamesport, Missouri, and Sam Slattery and wife Mary Ann of Chillicothe, Missouri; seven grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two children, Elizabeth Ann Slattery and Randy Slattery.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 22, 2020