Lena Lorene Hollenbeck
Lena Lorene Hollenbeck, age 88, of Bogard, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Carroll House in Carrollton, Missouri, surrounded by the love of her family.
Lorene was the daughter of Abner Jones and Mary Dott (Norris) Arrasmith, born on June 7, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa. She attended Avalon School from the second through twelfth grade and graduated in 1948. Lorene began her teaching career in the fall of 1949, at Grace Country School in Hale. On February 10, 1950, she married Dallas D. Hollenbeck at the First Christian Church in Chillicothe. In 1958, she became a Charter Member of the Church of the Nazarene in Carrollton, where she continued to be an active member throughout her lifetime and served as the pianist, a Sunday school teacher, Mission President and on numerous boards. She had been a member of the Good Neighbor Club in Tina, PTA member, and a Bogard Willing Workers 4-H Leader sharing her cooking talents with many children.
Lorene worked from 1965 until 1976 at Banquet Foods in Carrollton. Her most important role in life was to be a wonderful wife and mother, and she and Dallas enjoyed raising four beautiful daughters. It was most important to her to instill her love of god and moral values in each of her children and grandchildren's lives. She made each family member feel special and truly listened to what they had to say, and in return gave them sound advice for life's journeys and challenges. Lorene and her grandchildren spent countless hours playing games, visiting, and having fun! It seemed as though Lorene was always in the kitchen preparing delicious meals for her large family. Since she was an amazing cook, her family looked forward to homemade noodles, biscuits and gravy, hot rolls, fried chicken, her pie crust, and especially her sugar cookies. She was an avid reader of religious material, she enjoyed playing the piano, listening to bluegrass and gospel music, working in the garden, and making beautiful embroidery pieces.
Lorene is survived by her daughters, Cindia Marcel Costner (John), Deandra Lorene Germann (Travis), Lisa Lynn Howell (Troy), and Suzanne D. Stark (Brad); eight grandchildren, Cara,Iacovetto (Justin), Bryan Costner (Kendra), Jenny Kelpe, Mark Germann (Heather), Renae Briddle (Troy), Kyle Stark (Jessica), Loren Kelly (Brendan), and Jedd Stark; fourteen great-grandchildren, Bailey and Britney Iacovetto, Cheyanne and Siera Costner, Parker, Calvin, and Will Kelpe, Carter and Laney Germann, Tanner and Haley Briddle, Winston, Leland and Lorelai Stark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Abner Arrasmith and Mary Lisenby; her husband, Dallas D. Hollenbeck; and her sister, Dolly Byler.
The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 North 65 Highway, Carrollton, Missouri. Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 11, 2019, with Reverend Pat Gorsett officiating. Burial was held in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Bogard, Missouri.
For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, the family respectfully requests they be made to Church of the Nazarene, Carrollton, Missouri. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 13, 2019