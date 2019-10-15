|
Lenos Andrew Meneely, age 96, a resident of rural Meadville, MO passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence.
Lenos was born the son of Bessie (Darling) and George Meneely on October 31, 1922 in rural Meadville, MO. He was united in marriage to Wilma Louise Littrell on December 25, 1944 in Wheeling, MO. Lenos was a life-long farmer southwest of Meadville. He was a member of the Meadville First Baptist Church.
Survivors include wife Wilma of the home; two daughters, Sharon Bryant and husband Leon of Wheeling, MO; Rebecca Meneely of Shawnee, KS; two sons, Randy Meneely and wife Dixie of Mariam, KS; Wiley Meneely and wife Tammy of Wheeling, MO; nine grandchildren, Anthony Meneely and wife Kathy of DeSoto, KS; Jason Meneely and wife Alicia of Lewisburg, KS; Andy Phillips and wife Jackie of Lone Jack, MO; Johnathan Meneely and wife Bobbi of Meadville, MO; Chauncey Brooke and husband Jake of Braymer, MO; Sara Kohm and husband Chris of Kansas City, MO; Molly Wenzel and husband BR of Dearborn, MO; Emily Meneely and Rylee Meneely of Wheeling, MO; sixteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Kathryn Gooch of Chillicothe, MO; and Betty Maxwell of Independence, MO.
Lenos was preceded in death by his parents, brother Rex Meneely and wife Maxine; brother Howard Meneely and wife Mary; brothers-in-law Vaughn Gooch and Rex Maxwell.
Funeral services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe, MO on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, MO.
A scheduled visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe, MO. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeling Cemetery, Meadville First Baptist or Wheeling Christian Church. Memorials may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 15, 2019