Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Resources
More Obituaries for Letha Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Letha Waters


1917 - 2019
Send Flowers
Letha Waters Obituary
Letha Waters

Letha Waters, age 102, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, a former resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at her residence.

A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Letha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.