Letha Waters
Letha Waters, age 102, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, a former resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at her residence.
A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 5, 2019