Lewis "Lew" Sherman McColm
Lewis "Lew" Sherman McColm, age 87, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, a former resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Blue Springs, Blue Springs, Missouri.
Lew was born the son of Howard Dale and Vada Iola (Huss) McColm on September 26, 1932, in Gravity, Iowa. He was a graduate of Gravity High School, Gravity, Iowa. Lew served in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954 during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Dwylah Jean Akers on January 19, 1952, in Bedford, Iowa. She preceded him in death on August 9, 2012. He worked as a Government Food and Safety Inspector for the USDA for many years. He was a member of the Braymer VFW, where he called Bingo. He was also a member of the Ludlow Lion's Club, and the American Quarter Horse Association. Lew enjoyed hunting, fishing, coon hunting, ranching, and farming.
Survivors include two sons, C. Craig McColm and wife Victoria of Warsaw, Missouri, and Curtiss McColm and wife Penny of Sedalia, Missouri; one daughter, Rita Fueston and husband Wesley of Bates City, Missouri; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one sister, Jereen Cole and husband Jerry of Blue Springs, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dwylah; and one brother, Larry McColm.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, one hour prior to the service at 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon. Burial will be held at Monroe Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.