Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660) 646-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Visitation
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:30 PM
Funeral service
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
1924 - 2019
Lillie Newton Obituary
Lillie Louise Newton, age 94, of Chillicothe, MO passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Louise Newton was born in Sampsel, Mo to Roy Dye and Icie (Railsback) Dye on November 13, 1924. She graduated from Lock Springs High School in Lock Springs, Mo. Louise married Donald Newton on March 3, 1946 in Chillicothe, MO. She worked for many years as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone, Cafeteria cook at Dewey School, and was employed at Carlin Drug Store.

Louise was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe and along with her husband was an avid vegetable gardener in the community. She also volunteered for many community activities through Senior Center and delivered Meals on Wheels.

Louise is survived by her husband, Donald Edwin Newton; children, Ronald Newton and wife Gay; Roger Newton and wife Vicky; Marion Tittle and husband Donald; grandchildren, Chase Newton and wife Sara; Brett Newton and wife Berta; Cody Newton and wife Kirstie; Jennifer Major and husband Brad; seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.

Memorials in honor of Louise may be made to Forest O.Triplett Memorial Animal Shelter and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe MO 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, MO with the Reverend Jay Callen of Breckenridge officiating. Visitation will be held 12:30- 2:30 Thursday October 31, 2019 before the Funeral Service at Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 30, 2019
