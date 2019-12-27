|
Lilly Frances Hofmann
Lilly Frances Hofmann, age 98, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Lilly was born on August 22, 1921, in Banner, Kansas, to Anna Marie (Dolkas) and Elmer Kvasnicka. She graduated from high school at the age of 15 and started business college in Dodge City, Kansas. She met her future husband, Dale, in Dodge City. He was working at the J.C. Penney store and was recruited to play on a tennis team. She was also recruited. They married on December 7, 1941, in Topeka, Kansas. Dale and his brother, Rick, enlisted in the service and Dale went to officer training and Lil went with him. This sent them to: Fort Riley, Kansas, Camp Davis in Wilmington, North Carolina, Fort Stewart in Georgia, Camp McCoy in Wisconsin, and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. Dale received orders to go overseas and Lil drove back to her hometown of Wakeeney, Kansas, where she took a job at the Selective Service office and worked there until Dale was discharged. Dale came back from Germany and Lil met him at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Dale returned to work at the J.C. Penney Co., which took them to Independence, Missouri, Louisiana, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, and then to Chillicothe in 1960.
Lil was a long time member of the United Methodist Church and Dorcas-Lydia Circle. She was a lifetime member of XIX Club, and a member of Red-Hatters, 90's Club, Widows Group, and numerous bridge clubs. She also was a Girl Scout Leader for many years.
Her main priority was her family. She was an accomplished seamstress, upholsterer, and furniture refinisher. Lil had a love of antique furniture and dishes, and was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan. She made every family gathering and holiday special with her food and décor and greatly enjoyed her four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Lil is survived by her children, Scott and Peggy Hofmann of Lawton, Oklahoma, Mary Lou and Don Wilhoit of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Mala and Wayne Graf of Columbia, Missouri; grandchildren: Jeff and Amy Wilhoit of Ridgedale, Missouri, Sarah Robinson of Chillicothe, Missouri, Sydney Graf of Lebanon, Missouri, and Patrick Graf of Bloomington, Indiana; great grandkids: Cooper and Maddie Robinson of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Graham and Briggs Wilhoit of Ridgedale, Missouri. She was preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Dale and a sister, Amelia Livingston.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Festival of Lights and/or the Chillicothe Contract Bridge Club and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 27, 2019