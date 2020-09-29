Linda Lee (Robertson) Owens
Linda Lee Owens, age 73, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Friday, September 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Northland Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Linda was born the daughter of James E. and Florence (Hawks) Robertson on January 24, 1947, in Willmar, Minnesota. She was a 1965 graduate of Willmar High School. Linda was united in marriage to K. Spencer Owens on October 21, 1972, in Willmar, Minnesota. He survives of the home. Linda worked as a clerk at Sears and was a homemaker. She was a member of Turning Point Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, where she was a Sunday school teacher and loved to teach bible school. She also loved to play cards and spend time with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Spencer Owens of the home; one son, Mark Owens of Wheeling, Missouri; three daughters, Debbie Dennis and husband Mike of St. Joseph, Missouri, Nannette Anderson of Chillicothe, Missouri, Denise Buchholz and husband Brian of Wentzville, Missouri. Linda is also survived by four grandchildren, Jennifer Cobb, Traci Norris, Weston Baker, and Benjamin Robert Rust; five great grandchildren; one brother, Alan Robertson of Minnesota; one sister, Pam Strandberg of Willmar, Minnesota; and three nephews, Jason Robertson, Chad Robertson, and Tim Strandberg. She was preceded in death by her parents; paternal grandparents, William and Ruth Robertson; maternal grandparents, Leander and Nora Hawks; one granddaughter, Nicole Allen; one niece, Melissa Strandberg; and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services will be held at the Turning Point Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Turning Point Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda Owens Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Homes, Chillicothe, Missouri.