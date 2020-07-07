Linda McCully

Linda Lou McCully, 80, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away at Hedrick Medical Center Friday, July 3, 2020.
Linda was born March 21, 1940 to parents Clifford and Martha Summa Hamilton March 21, 1940 in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Linda worked several years as a store clerk.
Linda loved to shop, she had a great love for her children and grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her children, Brenda Davenport and Donnie Holloway of Chillicothe; Robyn Surber and husband Rick of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren, siblings, Gerald Hamilton and wife Beverly of Kearney; Cathy Godfrey and husband Chris of Savannah.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.