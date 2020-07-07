1/1
Linda McCully
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Lou McCully, 80, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away at Hedrick Medical Center Friday, July 3, 2020.

Linda was born March 21, 1940 to parents Clifford and Martha Summa Hamilton March 21, 1940 in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Linda worked several years as a store clerk.

Linda loved to shop, she had a great love for her children and grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her children, Brenda Davenport and Donnie Holloway of Chillicothe; Robyn Surber and husband Rick of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren, siblings, Gerald Hamilton and wife Beverly of Kearney; Cathy Godfrey and husband Chris of Savannah.

Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660) 646-6600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved