|
|
Lloyd R. Dent
Lloyd R. Dent, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Livingston Manor, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Lloyd was born the son of George and Geneva Ruth (Walby) Dent on June 13, 1932, in Wheeling, Missouri. He was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Lloyd served in the United States Marine Corps as a Sergeant during the Korean War from 1951 until 1954. He was united in marriage to Bonnie McMurtrey on August 16, 1956, at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on May 17, 2015. Lloyd worked as a teacher for the Chillicothe R-II School District for many years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl Dent of Chillicothe, Missouri; cousin, Jeanne Taylor and son Dave of Meadville, Missouri; and family friends, R.O. Howsman of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Robert Witt of Chillicothe, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; and family friend, Raymond Keith.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 25, 2019