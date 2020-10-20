1/
Lonna Moore
Lonna Moore age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her residence.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Trenton, Missouri. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Forrest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
