Lorraine Deller Burson, 79, of Brunswick, GA and Chillicothe, Mo., passed away August 19, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Born March 13, 1940 in Americus, KS to Arthur O. Deller and AnnaBelle Dotson Deller. She moved to Brunswick with her parents in the mid 1950's, she remained here until she moved back to the Midwest in 1981.
She worked at NAS Glynco until its closing in the early 1970's then went to work in Civil Service with the Social Security Administration her retirement in 1999.
After moving back to the Midwest, she met her husband of 35 years, Dale Burson. She enjoyed their trips around the country and listening to Dale play music. Lorraine loved motorcycle riding with Dale so much, she passed her motorcycle test and rode her own Harley. When Lorraine and Dale retired, they would spend the winter months in Georgia and return to Missouri for the warmer months. While in Brunswick, she enjoyed breakfast at Hardee's with the Hardee's Breakfast Club and in Chillicothe, it was meeting her friends at the local McDonald's. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Arthur Deller and David Deller, sisters Annabelle Lenhart, Mary Evelyn Chrisman and Viola Williamson. She is survived by her husband Thomas Dale Burson, son Leman Hutchinson (Lynne), daughters Lancie Howell (Fred) and Lyndie Davis (Brian) and loving stepchildren Jerry Burson (Roberta), Roger Burson (Susie), Lisa Luke (Dan), Kim Burson and Kip Burson (Michelle), 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday August 22, 2019 at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home. Brunswick Memorial Park and Golden Isles Cremation Center is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 22, 2019