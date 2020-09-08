Louise Estella Wilson
Louise Estella Wilson, age 100, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Louise was born the daughter of Raymond Joseph and Stella (Eveland) Posch on August 23, 1920, in Ilag, Minnesota. She was a 1939 graduate of Wheeling High School. She was united in marriage to Ralph Wilson on February 14, 1941, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2016. Louise was a member of the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, where she served as the rosary leader at 10:00 a.m. Mass. She was also a member of the St. Ann's Altar Society. Louise volunteered at Bishop Hogan Memorial School, for R.S.V.P., Mary's Garden, and Blue Army. She loved playing Bingo, visiting the nursing homes, visiting her neighbors, and helping new comers to the community. Louise was an Avon Representative for many years. She was an avid fan of Chillicothe sports, Bishop Hogan sports, and the Kansas City Royals.
Survivors include two sons, Ralph "Mike" Wilson and wife Kelly of Joplin, Missouri, and John "Kevin" Wilson and Marla Frazier of Overland Park, Kansas; four daughters, Marilyn Sue Myers and husband Jody of Leawood, Kansas, Joyce Louise Muck and husband Gerry of Liberty, Missouri, Mary "Kathy" Gilliland of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Christine Marie Shearer and husband David of Jackson, Missouri; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Wilson of Wheeling, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; her son, Philip Wilson; her daughter-in-law, Diana (Hutchings) Wilson; two granddaughters, Amanda Wilson and Mariah Gilliland; one brother, Robert Posch; and two sisters, Wilma Curtis and Sister Celine Posch OSF.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. with a visitation to follow. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columban Catholic Church and/or St. Columban Catholic Cemetery and/or Bishop Hogan Memorial School and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.