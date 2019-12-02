|
Luzella Bradley, age 83, of Chillicothe, formerly of Linneus, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Indian Hills Nursing Home in Chillicothe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookfield with Fr. Jerry Kaimann officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery in Brookfield. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.
Memorials to St. Michael's Cemetery or Linneus First Responders may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Luzella Ann, daughter of Francis Edward and Luella Belle (Hays) Hoskins, was born May 17, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri. On January 14, 1956, she married David Bradley who preceded her in death on May 2, 2006.
Luzella was the 1st woman postmaster in Linneus where she served for 25 years. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookfield and served on the church Altar Society. She was a member of the National League of Postmasters, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 538 for 59 years, Old Settlers Association, Laurel Club of Linneus, and active in civic projects. Luzella loved to read, write poetry, travel, and bake. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include four children, Phyllis Miller and husband, Wayne of Linneus, Larry Bradley of Laclede, Brenda Gunnels of Marceline, Joni Evans and husband, Bill of Murphy, North Carolina; Seven grandchildren, Nicholas and Melissa Miller and their children; Nic, Dylan, Hunter, and Cayden of Linneus, Bradley Miller and Katie Butterfield and their daughters, Kailynn and Jenna of Laclede, Shaun Miller of Linneus, Cody Dorrell and her children; Preslee, Jaxon, Liam, and Camden of Marceline, Amanda Harris and Jerry Naeem and his son Liam of Queens, New York, Tyler Bradley of Kansas City, Missouri, and Jeremy Evans of Springfield; four sisters; Marilyn Cary of Washington, Illinois, Sandra Burns and husband, John of Brookfield, Donna Davis of Laclede, and Bonnie Noah and husband, Charles of Chillicothe; one brother, Bob Hoskins and wife, Virginia of Sedalia; two sisters-in-law; Beverly Hoskins of Ft. Madison, Iowa and Alice Adele Barnett of Chesterfield, Missouri; and a large number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by; parents, one son, Paul David Bradley, one sister; Marguerite McCarthy and husband, Bernard. Father and Mother-in-law; Ronald and Esther (Hyde) Bradley and Aunt Harriett (Hays) Frazier. Four brothers; Dale Hoskins and wife, Jeanne, Kenny Hoskins and wife Betty, Charles Hoskins and wife Deane, and Bill Hoskins, and four brothers-in-law; Jim Davis, Walter Cary, Gerald Lee Simpson and Don Barnett.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 2, 2019