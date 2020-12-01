Malinda East
Malinda (Howard ) East, 82, of Trimble, MO passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her family, November 29, 2020.
Survivors:husband, Shay; children, Missy (Randy) Heilman and Tim (Kim) East; grandchildren, Courtney (Logan) Scarlett, TC East, and Shaylea East; great-grandson Ty; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Private family graveside service will be held.
Memorials: Paradise United Methodist Church, 18501 Church St. Smithville, MO 64089.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 1, 2020.