Malinda East



Malinda (Howard ) East, 82, of Trimble, MO passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her family, November 29, 2020.



Survivors:husband, Shay; children, Missy (Randy) Heilman and Tim (Kim) East; grandchildren, Courtney (Logan) Scarlett, TC East, and Shaylea East; great-grandson Ty; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Private family graveside service will be held.



Memorials: Paradise United Methodist Church, 18501 Church St. Smithville, MO 64089.



